Estifanos Teferi
Name: Estifanos Teferi
Education: Diploma in Drawing
Company name: Awakened Minds
Title: Founder and CEO
Founded in: 2016
What it does: Personal development training and consultancy
HQ: Bole around Sheger building
Number of employees: 4
Startup Capital: 50,000 birr
Current capital: Growing
Reason for starting the business: Most people don’t know their potential
Biggest perk of ownership: Mental Satisfaction
Biggest strength: Considering challenges as a stepping stone
Biggest challenge: Lack of support from friends and family
Plan: To build an international university
First career: Business
Most interested in meeting: Robert Toru Kiyosaki
Most admired person: My father
Stress reducer: Reading books
Favorite past-time: Working
Favorite book: A New Earth by Eckhart Tolle
Favorite destination: Paris
Favorite automobile: None