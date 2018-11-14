Name: Estifanos Teferi

Education: Diploma in Drawing

Company name: Awakened Minds

Title: Founder and CEO

Founded in: 2016

What it does: Personal development training and consultancy

HQ: Bole around Sheger building

Number of employees: 4

Startup Capital: 50,000 birr

Current capital: Growing

Reason for starting the business: Most people don’t know their potential

Biggest perk of ownership: Mental Satisfaction

Biggest strength: Considering challenges as a stepping stone

Biggest challenge: Lack of support from friends and family

Plan: To build an international university

First career: Business

Most interested in meeting: Robert Toru Kiyosaki

Most admired person: My father

Stress reducer: Reading books

Favorite past-time: Working

Favorite book: A New Earth by Eckhart Tolle

Favorite destination: Paris

Favorite automobile: None

Related