About checklists

27 mins ago Ton Haverkort

Every now and then, while managing our business we run into a situation that a deadline is not met, that a mistake is made in production, the wrong items are ordered or delivered, a process is interrupted, or a machine breaks down. Name it, every now and then something goes wrong, and we jump into crisis mode to deal with the situation. Today, we know more than ever before while information is available all the time, for a great deal thanks to the internet and digital information management systems. But still we often don’t keep our promises and unnecessarily overlook things. Why is this so? While we can do so many more things, at the same time so many more things can go wrong. One way to deal with this is the use of checklists.
A checklist is a type of job aid used to reduce failure by compensating for potential limits of human memory and attention. It helps to ensure consistency and completeness in carrying out a task.
Everyone knows why to-do checklists are useful: they help you get things done. But there are also particular benefits to routine checklists that have made them an effective tool for navigating complex systems. Here are 4 of them:
Checklists verify that the necessary minimum gets done. With increasing complexity comes the temptation to skip over the stupid simple stuff and instead focus on the “sexy” parts of one’s work and life. Because the stupid simple stuff is so stupid and simple, we often fool ourselves that it’s not important in the grand scheme of things. But as we’ve seen, it’s often our most basic tasks that can spell the difference between success and disaster. Checklists act as a check against our ego, and remind us to make sure the stupid, simple, but necessary stuff gets done.
Checklists free up mental RAM. People often bristle at using a checklist because it feels constraining. They want to be flexible and creative, and the checklist seems to take away their autonomy. Offloading the need to remember basic tasks frees up the brain to concentrate on the important stuff. This means we are left with more mental RAM to focus on handling unforeseen problems that may occur. Checklists don’t replace judgment, they enhance it.
Checklists instill discipline. Checklists continue to play a vital role in aviation. Every time pilots and co-pilots take off and land, they verbally go through a checklist. A lot of what they review is of course the stupid simple stuff, but it’s important stupid simple stuff. When you’re responsible for the lives of 120 passengers, you must have the discipline to make sure you do even the small things right. If there’s ever an incident in air, investigators will go back to see if the pilot and co-pilot went through the checklist. There’s no fudging with it. You either did it or you didn’t. Because checklists provide a binary yes/no answer, they instill discipline in the person that uses it. Research shows that giving someone a checklist for a task increases his or her chances of completing it. There’s something about having a checklist that spurs people to get stuff done. Perhaps it’s the dopamine rush that comes with checking something off, or the concreteness checklists provide, or a combination of the two.
Checklists save time. A common complaint about checklists is they take too much time to go through. But running through a checklist need not take very long, and research shows that doing so will actually save you time in the long run. Because checklists can prevent errors caused by skipping basic steps, you spend less time fixing mistakes and more time doing constructive work.
How then can we make an effective checklist? Simply making a list of the steps involved in a certain task does not make an effective checklist. Here are some tips from The Checklist Manifesto to help create a truly useful checklist:
Investigate your failures and look for “killer items.” Take a look at your work or even your personal life. Are you less productive at work than you’d like to be? Does the house always seem a disaster? Examine why you aren’t getting the results you want. Look for failure or friction points in the tasks you do routinely. These failure or friction points will serve as the basis for your checklist.
Focus only on the “stupid” essential stuff that’s frequently overlooked or skipped. You don’t need a checklist that lists every single step on how to complete a task. That renders a checklist useless. Instead, just focus on putting down the “stupid” but essential stuff that you frequently miss. Your checklist should have no more than 9 items on it. The shorter the better.
Decide if you need a “communication” checklist. Most checklists are likely procedural (they lay out things you need to do), but some tasks or projects are so complex that communicating with others becomes vital to managing all the moving pieces. In such a case, create a dedicated communication checklist and make sure it includes who needs to talk to whom, by when, and about what.
Decide if your checklist will be a “DO-CONFIRM” or “READ-DO” checklist. With DO-CONFIRM checklists, you do your job from memory and experience, but then at a certain point you stop to go through your list to verify you did everything. READ-DO checklists require you to read and perform a task on the checklist before you can move to the next task. If you need more flexibility, go with DO-CONFIRM; if you need more exactness go with READ-DO.
Test your checklist in the real world and refine as needed. If you’re still experiencing the same failures or if the checklist makes work cumbersome to the point that it becomes a stumbling block, then you need to refine your checklist.
Now, on the other hand, excessive dependence of checklists may hinder performance when dealing with a time-critical situation, for example a medical emergency or an in-flight emergency. Checklists should not be used as a replacement for common sense.
Using checklists is not something I have seen used often in Doing Business in Ethiopia. Yes, we are good crisis managers but why do we wait until a crisis occurs? So many crises can be prevented if routine checklists are followed in production processes, in maintenance schedules, in administration, in all that is important to manage our business effectively.

Ton Haverkort
Ref.: Brett & Kate McKay | December 8, 2014 – “The Power of Checklists”

Ton Haverkort

See author's posts

You may have missed

Doraleh Multipurpose Port Inaugurated

1 year ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Djibouti’s logistics push continues

1 year ago Teguest Yilma

Ethiopia eyes obtaining partial share of Berbera port

1 year ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Ethiopia establishes legal guidelines for contract farming

1 year ago Dr. Desta Meghoo

CBE suspends working capital loans for agriculture

1 year ago Dr. Desta Meghoo

International adoption banned Families stranded

1 year ago Tesfaye Getnet

Nothing corny about maize exports, MoT says 

1 year ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Ethiopian Berbere accepted by UK, rejected by Germany

1 year ago Muluken Yewondwossen

CBE returns to Djibouti

1 year ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Ethiopia, Somalia agree to improve transportation, economic and security ties

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

EU rejects Ethiopian Red pepper for unsafe levels of toxins

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

German FM stresses poverty, jobs to slow migration

2 years ago Staff Reporter

Shangri-La bids for Hilton takeover

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

One company monopolizes maize exports

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Ethiopia still struggling to acquire Teff patent

2 years ago Eskedar Kifle

Serategna Sefer to be demolished this year

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

Warehousing Enterprise to re-merge with ECX

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

CGCOC to construct Ethiopia’s largest exhibition center

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

Steel companies conduct study to determine duty free effect

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

EU Business Forum officially registers in Ethiopia

2 years ago Eskedar Kifle

City places land from Access Real Estate into land bank

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

Ethiopia voices commitment to Somalia peacekeeping mission

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

Ethiopia and Djibouti Celebrate accomplishment as President Guelleh arrives

2 years ago Staff Reporter

Djibouti, Ethiopia work together to attract tourists 

2 years ago Staff Reporter

Coffee exporters pensive as big changes loom

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Genetically modified cotton comes closer to reality in Ethiopia

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

Breathalyzer testing to be fully effective starting next week

2 years ago Eskedar Kifle

Bilateral ties

2 years ago Staff Reporter

Coffee Changes Brewing

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Hotel Association asks PM for tax, interest exemption

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

Loan secured for Gerbi Dam, decrease in surface water blamed for water interruptions

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

City shuts 121 shops located in parking lots of buildings

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

Golden Tulip, Marriott rated five stars

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

DBE resumes commercial farming loan

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Lack of audit leads to condo corruption

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

Manufacturing exports are half of what was expected

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

The Sheikh Mohammed Hussein Ali al-Amoudi Stadium in Woldiya inaugurated

2 years ago Staff Reporter

Partial privatization for Shipping Enterprise

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Wind Farm faces hurdle from policy change

2 years ago Staff Reporter

PM confirms share sale of ESLSE

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Steel company, procurement office face conflict over material delay

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

New committee to combat currency trading on the black market

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Rent controlled homes offered for gov’t teachers

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

Private transporters vies to take part in multimodal transportation

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Dr Merera denied bail, hearing extended for another 28 days

2 years ago Eskedar Kifle

City to focus on cleaning demolished areas, land returned after bidders fail to show

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

Private freight forwarders to be allowed into multimodal process

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Marek’s Disease Spreading in Ethiopia

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

Gibe III was officially inaugurated

2 years ago Staff Reporter

ERCA may increase VAT withholding

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Castel rolls out boxed wine

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Wild life trafficking, poaching continues gripping Horn of Africa

2 years ago Eskedar Kifle

EU, US express concern over opposition leader’s arrest

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Two new state ministers for MoFA

2 years ago Staff Reporter

Duty free incentives for steel imports canceled

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

General says Ethiopia still controls Al-Shabab fight

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

More beer near

2 years ago Staff Reporter

Huge Turkish investments coming to Ethiopia

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Getachew to head Justice and Legal System Research Institute

2 years ago Staff Reporter

Intercontinental Addis faces forfeiture of 10 years profits, name

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

Investment Commission calls on insurers to compensate damaged businesses

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

Ministry willing to revise oil retail profit margins

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Nation at the crossroads

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Internet stoppage costs nation USD 9 million

2 years ago Eskedar Kifle

Rooney spoke before the Slovenia match

2 years ago Dr. Desta Meghoo

Techno Brain awarded IFMIS contract, TCT cries foul

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

US shoe distributors eye Ethiopia

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

Ethiopian Electric Power CEO wins regional award 

2 years ago Staff Reporter

Morocco climate conference seeks more abiding agreement

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

Petroleum companies request profit margin review, again

2 years ago Groum Abate

Steel Confusion

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

International steel suppliers bid 30% higher

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Addis to maintain Menelik II and Sebastopol monuments

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

Chinese companies nab Djibouti railway project

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

EPRDF may allow non party members to participate in government

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

MoFEC to revise garment taxes

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

Fire blazes Kilinto High Security Prison

2 years ago Staff Reporter

EPRDF holds evaluation meeting

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Road safety improvements center at FIA Sport Regional Congress

2 years ago Staff Reporter

Fire deaths increase by 56% last year

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

Planning Families

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

Criminal charges filed against MoFEC staff over IFMIS

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

WHO Regional Committee meeting talks about tackling public health emergencies

2 years ago Eskedar Kifle

Coffee talk 

2 years ago Eskedar Kifle

Addis to host fine coffee conference in 2017

2 years ago Staff Reporter

Air Djibouti’s takeoff to bring more trade, tourism to region

2 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Quality of Condo partition under review

2 years ago Tesfaye Getnet

Congestion at Djibouti port as Ethiopia awaits delivery of emergency cargo

3 years ago Dr. Desta Meghoo

Shining through adversity

3 years ago Eskedar Kifle

Chaos at Djibouti port as Ethiopia awaits delivery of emergency cargo

3 years ago Muluken Yewondwossen

Ethiopian celebrating 70 years in the aviation industry

3 years ago Dr. Desta Meghoo

Entrepreneur Spotlight-Sheyxs Events

3 years ago Staff Reporter

Revitalizing hope

1 min ago Daniel Amare

Quragnaye

1 min ago Staff Reporter

Estifanos Teferi

15 mins ago Staff Reporter

About checklists

27 mins ago Ton Haverkort

For the Love of Art

41 mins ago Dr. Desta Meghoo