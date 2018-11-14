The historical drama film entitled ‘Quragnaye’ which tells the story of a a wandering student named Gobeze who is chained and travels with the kidnapper of his sweetheart, to the royal town; will be inaugurated on Dec 23, 2018 at Vamdas Entertainment. The movie mainly revolves around the debate and defeat of his opponent at a beloved queen’s court in order to free his childhood love.

The story which traces its roots one hundred years ago to the Ankober and Debre-sina towns is also said to be the projection of the love and respect of Ethiopians. The story which took four years to write cost 4.5 million birr and took a year to produce.

Made by Synergy Habesha Films and Communications the movie will be celebrated with a film premier and red carpet event on the date of the launching.

